Nyasa Big Bullets F.C. Poaches Wizards Striker Patrick Phiri

Nyasa Big Bullets FC has signed their second player, striker Patrick Phiri on a 3-year contract.

Phiri was officially unveiled Friday, January 12. The striker was with Premier Bet Wizards. The signing fee for Phiri has not been publicly revealed.

On Thursday the People’s Team also signed Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club.

There were major transition changes at the club on Thursday when the club dissolved the executive committee and appointed a board of directors.

Fleetwood Haiya is the club’s Chief Executive Officer.

Konrad Buckle is President, Chifundo Makande is Finance Director and Stone Mwamadi is Director of Supporters, Malinda Chinyama is Technical Director.

Sidik Malinga is Director of Supporters Development and Noel Lipipa is Sales and Marketing Director.