Malawi Super League fixture revised: struggling Wanderers to meet Kamuzu Barracks

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has revised fixtures for this weekend’s games, with holders Be Forward Wanderers no longer travelling to Mzuzu Stadium.

Sulom Fixtures Secretary, Patrick Chisale, Tuesday said they revised the fixtures due to the closure of the stadium which is being renovated so that it can host July 6 Independence Day Celebrations.

The Nomads, who are struggling in the league, were scheduled to meet Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Mzuzu.

Sulom secretariat released the revised fixtures yesterday, indicating that Wanderers will now line up against 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday then Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Ground on Sunday.

Moyale will now travel to Dedza Stadium to face Masters Security FC on Sunday whereas Mzuni play against hosts Karonga United on Saturday.

Wanderers on are on position 12 with eight points from six games. Nyasa Big Bullets lead the log table with 21 points from nine games and travel to date Dwangwa United on Saturday.

Full revised fixtures

Kick-Off: 2:30

TNM Super League

Saturday (June 23)

Dwangwa United v Nyasa Big Bullets @ Chitowe

Civil Sporting v Red Lions @ Civo Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks v Be Forward Wanderers @ Kasungu Stadium

Mzuni FC Silver Strikers @ Karonga Stadium

Sunday (June 24)

Nchalo United v Tigers FC @ Kalulu Stadium

T.N Stars v Mafco F.C @ Kasungu Stadium

Karonga United v Silver Strikers @ Karonga Stadium

Blue Eagles v Be Forward Wanderers @ Nankhaka

Masters Security v Moyale @ Dedza Stadium