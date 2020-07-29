Malawi leader Chakwera appoints Lembani, Chaima-Banda as advisors

State House Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni, has confirmed that the State President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has made the following appointments:
1. Dr. Samson Lembani – Chief Advisor on Public Policy and Governance.
2. Mr. Chancellor Kaferapanjira – Chief Economic Advisor.
3. Mrs. Colleen Zamba -Chief Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and International Relations
4. Mr. Chris Chaima Banda – Chief Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation.