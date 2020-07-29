Home Lifestyle Malawi leader Chakwera appoints Lembani, Chaima-Banda as advisors

Malawi leader Chakwera appoints Lembani, Chaima-Banda as advisors

By
Malawian Watchdog
-
148
0
SHARE
Dr Lazarus Chakwera
State House Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni, has confirmed that the State President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has made the following appointments:
 
1. Dr. Samson Lembani – Chief Advisor on Public Policy and Governance.
 
2. Mr. Chancellor Kaferapanjira – Chief Economic Advisor.
 
3. Mrs. Colleen Zamba -Chief Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and International Relations
 
4. Mr. Chris Chaima Banda – Chief Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here