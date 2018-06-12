Experts call for commitment on SDGs

Economic experts and academicians have said there is more to be done for the country to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The experts said this in Blantyre during a roundtable on challenges and opportunities facing efforts to meet the SDGs.

Happy Kayuni, a lecturer in the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at Chancellor College in Zomba, said, with unfazed commitment from the government and private sector players, the goals are achievable.

“There is a possibility [of achieving the SDGs] as long as there is commitment. [Currently] we are standing on a wrong footing on some of the indicators, especially on goals we failed to achieve when we had Millennium Development Goals,” Kayuni said.

Dan Banik from the University of Oslo, Norway, said, without political will, achieving the SDGs would remain a far-fetched dream.

“SDGs offer a framework for the government to involve the private sector in implementation. Political leaders must understand that investing today in something that may give returns in 15 years may not be politically good in terms of re-election but it is good for the country,” Banik said.

In 2015, Malawi joined the rest of the world in adopting the 2030 Agenda and its accompanying 17 SDGs as set by the United Nations.

The discussions brought together experts such as political science lecturer Boniface Dulani, Business Consult Africa Managing Director Henry Kachaje, education activist Benedicto Kondowe and Malawi Economic Justice Network Executive Director Dalitso Kubalasa.