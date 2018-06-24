Sad news: Malawian business lady florence chatchoka stabbed to death at Beitbridge

Malawian business lady Florence Chatchoka is reportedly dead after unknown thugs stabbed her to death at the border of South Africa Beitbridge.

According to eye witness, the incident has happened this morning around 3am while on her way from Malawi to South Africa and currently security agencies are working to trace the gangsters.

Florence was travelling in a Munorurama bus from Lilongwe to Johannesburg and at the port of entry as a tradition all travellers were requested to take out their belongings. Flora went to offload her belongings but she was late and she found that others had already taken their belongings and she was alone at the bus.

The source indicates that “someone followed her to the bus, he went straight to grab her bag and she tried to fight for it and the moment she screamed for help the thug stabbed her with a knife. At this point she was overpowered and the thug went away with the bag “which had R3000 supposed to be presented to Immigration and left her in a pool of blood.”