Prophet Bushiri rendered restless in South Africa as Hawks cause havoc

Barely weeks after the South African Police(Hawks) launched investigations on allegations that Prophet Bushiri is laundering money to the tune of R 15 million each time he travels to Malawi, Malawian Watchdog has learnt that the Hawks are again punching on Bushiri, doing investigations that he has been involved in a number of numerous crimes in South Africa.

Last week , South African police confiscated Bushiri’s phones and laptops upon his return from United States of America. Hawks further demanded his passwords to enable them check the phones.

It is believed that Bushiri has been laundering money, committed sexual crimes, operating some dirty dealings and intimidating South Africans.

Of Late Bushiri, South African authorities have heavily searched on Bushiri plane and luggage.

This publication understands that Bushiri is on record to be laundering money for some corrupt African leaders and politicians including several heads of government that he has been meeting, hiding his clandestine moves as an investor.