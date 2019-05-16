‘Poor’ DPP cadet gashed by UTM supporters for removing flags

CHIKWAWA—(MalawianWatchdog)—Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet is in agony after sustaining serious injuries in a clash with the party’s subset—UTM—in Chikwawa at Mgabu trading centre today 16th May of 2019.

According to impeccable sources, the victim was sent by DPP top officials to remove any flag belonging to MCP and UTM.

As for MCP, the supporters of the party remained calm when their flags were being removed. However, the situation turned topsy-turvy when he descended on flags of UTM. The party’s supporters manhandled him left, right and centre, leaving him with bruises all over the face.

One of the MCP supporters, who spoke on condition of anonymity, condemned the act of violence, saying it is against the tenets of democracy that our martyrs fought for 25 years ago.

“As a citizen of this country and MCP supporter, I strongly condemn the DPP cadet for removing other political party flags as well as those that responded by hacking. This is very archaic considering the era we are in. let’s support our parties responsibly,” he said.

The attacks come as only five days remain before the Election Day.