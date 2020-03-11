Political Activist Saunders Juma proposes radical suggestions: Malawi Election Crisis

South African based Malawi political Activist Saunders Juma has proposed radical suggestions if the country is to conduct fresh elections following the constitutional court judgment which saw the court nullifying the 2019 elections for what it called gross irregularities and non-compliance to the law by the electoral body, the Malawi Electoral Commission.

In what legal commentators described as judgment of the past decade, the court found the conduct of the commissioners of the electoral body, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)—as ‘incompetent’ and ordered Public Appointment Committee (PAC) of parliament to assess their competency to conduct the ordered fresh election. The judgment also ordered Parliament to enact laws to facilitate the election based on 50% + 1 system following the court’s interpretation of the word ‘majority’ in section 80(2) of the Malawi constitution to mean 50% + 1 threshold.

Complying with the order, PAC found MEC commissioners as incompetent and recommended to President Mutharika to fire them. Parliament also passed bills to facilitate conduction of the said fresh election based on 50% plus one system. The bills are on the desk of the President to append his signature.

The president has since done nothing and according to the reaction from state house press officer Mgeme Kalilani, the President is not in a rush to act on the items on his desk.

The procrastination by President Mutharika to act on the two items has infuriated firebrand human rights activist Saunders Juma who has called on the Malawi Defence Force soldiers led by their Army Commander General Vincent Nundwe to depose Mutharika and thereafter run the country as a triumvirate of the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chief Justice and the Army commander himself saying the trio can facilitate the election and not the reluctant Mutharika.

Juma made the incendiary sentiments in an eleven minute and eleven seconds video clip which has gone viral on the social media, which Malawian Watchdog has in its possession.

“Mutharika and friends are thieves and wants to continue to plunder our country. It is on this basis that he will not fire Jane Ansah and the commissioners and he will not even sign the election bills because he doesn’t care even if the country burns,” said Juma while holding a knobkerrie with a couple of spears and a Malawi scarf in the background.

He continued:

“General Nundwe, mobilize your troops and take over the government and once you do, run the government together with the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, Chief Justice Nyirenda to facilitate the fresh election,” shouted Juma.

Watch the video clip below. And to watch more of such clips, search ‘Spear of Truth’ you tube account where Juma uploads his video clips.

Brandishing one of the spears in the video clip, Juma commanded his followers in Malawi to make their own spears but not like the long ones in the video background but “short ones, hide them in your bags wherever you are going because you will need them soon in our quest to get rid of this corrupt government and its backers,” said a seemingly emotional and highly charged Juma.

Meanwhile, three renowned Human Rights Activists under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and MacDonald Reverend Sembeleka will today spend three nights on the part of Trapence and Reverend Sembeleka and two on the part of Mtambo. The trio were arrested this week by the police over a press conference they conducted last week announcing a fresh wave of national demonstrations to force Peter Mutharika to fire MEC Commissioners as well as sign the election bills. In the press conference, the police claim that the activists vowed to seal all state house residences which the police say is an office according to Malawi laws.

The arrested activists appeared in court today where they pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against them. Upon bail application, the magistrate said he was going to make a ruling on whether to grant them bail or not Wednesday (tomorrow) afternoon.