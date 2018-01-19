MCP must put its house in order and seal all cracks

MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY MUST PUT ITS HOUSE IN ORDER AND SEAL ALL CRACKS; INFORM THE NATION WHAT YOU HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE FUTURE OF MALAWI:

If the internal wrangle depriving your party from unity is to do with your own rank and file gullibility within then it’s a pity and shameful for an oldest party that has known opposition bench ever since Dr. Kamuzu lost first democratic elections.

MAENGA call for unity in your party and appeal to you all to bury your hatchet and unite once more so that next year elections can be sweet and historic.

If the wrangle is taking place by external forces using cash gate money to disintegrate and divide your solid support you must gather intensive intelligence as a matter of urgency to purge any such elements for the better of the party.

Your task is not supposed to be mending bridges or sealing cracks. Your task is to go nationwide and sell or market your rebranded party, inform the people what do you mean when you say you are rebranded, what do you have in stock for the democratic Malawi.

Malawians across the political spectrum know you with different image and that your picture where everyone hear your name already know who you are and what you are capable of taking in mind your past history the past 31 years.

We know that MCP is no more under Kamuzu Banda and that a new breed in Reverend Lazarus Chakwera is leading the rebranded oldest political party in the country.

This is not enough guarantee to woe voters to put you in the government taking in mind Malawians are no longer fools. Today Malawians hear you while looking directly into your eyes not otherwise.

The soil is fertile off-course because citizens are frustrated with the ruling party DPP and Peter Mutharika because of excessive and rampant corruption and state looting.

Voters are ready to dump the party of thieves but they want to be sure that they are not dumping thieves for killers and bad past.

Do not take chances and take citizens for granted. Malawians are no longer fools. If there was any chance to choose any other system apart from elections citizens would not hesitate because they are fed up of the past 24 years of hoping for nothing.

Barometric surveys may favour you out of all political parties including the ruling DPP but do not just be assured that victory is yours and it is automatic.

You may be disappointed if you do not put your house inorder and seal all the potholes and cracks.

Purging of members in your party will be a blueprint for the ruling party DPP to use cash gate money and deepen the cracks within your rank and file by applying jam and butter on those you are purging.

Do not say there is no think tank that foresaw this in Malawi if you don’t heed to this advice.

On the democratic future of Malawi we are expecting to hear from you what difference will you bring and what changes have you lined up for the country?

What remedy have you stocked to heal and disolve the scars of 31 years under your party.

We know the driver is new but the vehicle is the same, what mechanical touch up or how have you reconditioned the vehicle MCP to make citizens have hope that if they board they are sure of the future?

This is the task you must undertake with urgency otherwise your preparations as of now is as good as nothing.

Your name is tainted, your image is worse, for you to have a guarantee that you may taste victory MAENGA advise you to seek alliances and coalition with other democratic parties so that there must be a complete blend in the eyes of citizens.

MAENGA has conducted a survey across the country and realized that Malawians are sceptical of old guards that have trended from one party to another. Many have lost trust with them.

MCP and DPP are no different because the figureheads behind the running of these parties are old guards who have been part and parcel of the mess we are in today. Therefore the people’s judgement is “a mixed bag” no one can foretell.

In DPP there are people like Hetherwick Ntaba and Nicholas Dausi the people that made MCP and Kamuzu Banda act bad on the citizens.

In MCP you have just welcomed Sidik Mia and currently Zikhale Ng’oma who were with Bingu Wa Mutharika plundering state resources. Sidik Mia has been with UDF, DPP, PP and now he is coming to MCP to join you.

You have a task to convince voters that you are a rebranded political party.

You have a big task and a bumpy road to correct your image.

However your advantage is that citizens do not want to vote for a party of thieves and corrupt people that are afraid to arrest one another for fear that doing so will kill the entire “Anti Hill” because the “Mother Termite” is the one which is a masterminder of theft, state looting and corruption.

However do not take Malawians for granted but the soil is fertile.

You have got to go out there and tell citizens what is it that you will do different from the old system in your party; keep informing what you will do different from these parties such as DPP?

Until you see sense in this article and start acting or heed to its advice, the future is bleak.

SAUNDERS JUMAH the Utopian

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MAENGA]

A reconditioned car looks new only if drivers assure passengers of its new interior plus the new engine.