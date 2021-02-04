It has ended in tears again for DPP as Court nullifies three Shire Valley parley seats

It has ended in tears again for DPP as Court nullifies three...

The High Court in Blantyre has nullified Parliamentary elections of Nsanje North, Chikwawa East and Nsanje Central constituencies.

Candidates for Malawi Congress Party in the three constituencies took Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for declaring incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Francis Kasaila (Nsanje Central), Esther Mcheka Chielenje (Nsanje North) and United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator Sam Khumbanyiwa (Chikwawa East) winners of the May 21, 2019 Parliamentary polls.

Those who challenged MEC’s declaration of results are MCP candidates Foster Thipwa (Chikwawa East), Enock Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Kafandikhale Mandevana (Nsanje Central).

Judge Sylvester Kalembera has since ordered that a new election be conducted within 60 days.