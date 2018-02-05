The love letter way with Malawi’s love affairs advisor Prince Beza

He just went out of the house and banged the door behind him. Went straight up to the car and drove to the pub. She was sitting by herself in the living room wondering why she got married to this monster that doesn’t care. While he thinks she doesn’t have manners, disrespectful and selfish and never learns, she thinks of him as a beast who doesn’t love her anymore. She feels used and abused while the man feels his in hell.

Once a beautiful and loving couple, but now they just can’t handle it. They have tried to talk about it and they see no way out. Divorce is the last option and they are all looking forward to it, but no one wants to initiate the process. All is cloudy and stormy. No one now has time to talk to the other, and no one ever attempts to. No one dares think about the others feelings. It’s all about me and me alone. But one thing that is obvious is that all are not happy.

Such are conditions of many relationships today. Couples live together in the same house, eat from one pot and share the same bed, with feeling oceans apart. The only reason they remain under the same roof is security, especially for ladies, and reputation for those who are religious. The once so called love bond that used to keep them together has been sold to pride, and selfishness. Nothing works but they all wish it could work.

I once learned that sometimes a pen and ink does well. Sometimes you just don’t have to scream, or shed tears to make him understand. You don’t have to spend any penny to make her understand that you still value her in your life. You just have to put your feelings, true feelings on a piece of paper using ink. Tell him how you feel. Tell him how much you love him. Let him know you are still the same person he held out a ring to. Tell him you still remember the first kiss. Make him understand he’s all you need in life not the cars and bank notes he may have.

You may wish to know that in paper and ink there is power that can reach the mind and heart. A paper and ink with words from the heart will appeal to the soul more than vocal words spoken in tears can. Believe you me; in paper and ink, she will hear your words more clearly than she has ever heard you speaking.

Try the love letter way, and do something for your dying relationship.

I just wanted to wish you my readers a Happy New year. Hope to see you in the next post; “TALK TO CREATE A BOND”