“We have far much more fear from within than from without,” a statement I recall having read from a certain religious book. True to itself, sometimes you are your own threat and your own enemy. “As man thinks, so is he.” The power of the brain has been underestimated and under graded. Yet, we are what we think. Daniel 1:8 mentions of Daniel purposing in his heart (mind) not to partake on the king’s diet; result, he really was determined and did not partake of it. Christology has known the mind to be deceitful, and there is a warning in the Holy Book to guard our thoughts, our mind, reason, it could the insider.

A wife tells herself, “My husband is stupid.” Whatever the husband does, whether good or bad, pleasant or not, to her, it’s a fool’s deed. No matter how others see and admire the so called, she will still see him as a fool, because that is what she has purposed in her heart and that is what she will live to see. To some other extent, the innocent devil is blamed, and the devil wonders why he blamed for things that he has no idea of? Are you thinking of divorce and are looking forward to it? You are trullysowing the seeds of it thereof, and you shall reap nicely in the harvest.

Personality has become one of the major challenges to self success in many relationships. The inside man has and is doing more harm to many couples than they can understand. If not identified and done away with, break ups, separations and divorces are sure.

Think of it, do you think it was easy if at all it was possible for an outsider to cause havoc in heaven? Not at all. But we all read in the book of revelation that there was war in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon. Where did the dragon come from? Isaiah offers a perfect answer. He mentions Lucifer, a covering cherub. Perfect and upright, till iniquity was found him.

One thinks he/she is always right. Blames others all the time. Thinks is smart and deserves a bowing signal from others at all costs. Troubles shoots up, and wars breaks up. The insider succeeds. Who is to blame? The devil? I don’t think so.

Couples need to take heed to their personality. It could the insider that is destroying the relationship. Cultivate positivity in your mind about your spouse. Think positive. Decorate your love life with rosy mindset. Sow the seeds of happiness in your inside man, and that you shall reap. While you conscious mind tells you it cant work, tell your innocent subconscious that yours will work.

As usual, don’t say I didn’t warn you