Marriage: Heaven or Hell

Life is what you make, goes the ancient saying. You are the master of your destiny, others have loudly told the world, most often we see the reality taking a different course from what the world has been told and made to believe. For several reasons that do me good, I usually differ in opinion and approach to many of the so called sayings, proverbs inclusive. Be it in the social world, business arena not sparing the religious world.

For instance, more than 80% of the Christians in our sorry world believe hell is real. Books have been written explaining features of hell, others reach the extent of giving a life experience testimony of hell, claiming there went to hell and came back to warn the people about hell. The call it “spiritual” which puts readers and listeners on a dark corner to comment since spiritual matters are spiritually discerned. However, it’s funny how one could expect people to believe a story that is contrary to the beliefs that form the sole foundation of their faith.

It’s all a game of the mind. I could have called it a battle of the mind, but since there are always opportunities to takes twists in the course, it’s fairly called a game. The Bible, one of the most famous religious books in the world, which is used by almost every gathering of believer in the name of Christianity, has a very fascinating and life revealing statement. Its short and so it doesn’t catch the attention of many believers. It says, “As a man thinketh, so is he.” Simplifying it in my modern language, I could say, “You are what you think.”

The bible is inspired, just like many religious books, so the believers believe. So the assumption I have right now is that the statement “as a man thinketh, so is he” is inspired. With that in mind we can all tell why somethings which are supposed to succeed, fail. We can tell why situations that are perceived as impossible by the society boom to make headlines of success in this world. It’s all in the mind.

You are married, and you see your marriage failing right in your mind before it actually fails, it will surely fail, and fail it will. No matter how much efforts you put in, no matter how many expensive gifts, dates outings you make, it will still fail because it has already failed in your mind, the centre of the entire you.

On the other hand, someone in a failing marriage looks forward to the day when all shall be well. He/She believes it will work, and yes work it shall. Once a colleague from work told me that hope is the last thing to loose. In turn I added that it’s the last thing when one has given up the last breath. Where there is life there is hope. However, all this is true, and only true to those that know the power of their mind, the subconscious mind.

So whether your marriage is to be heaven or hell, it’s all dependent on how you perceive it in your mind. If you are already battling to make your marriage work, first things first, fix your subconscious mind and believe it will work. Only then will the energies you are inputting yield the desired results. If you are yet to marry, cultivate something positive now, and yours will be in heaven as your dream wants it.

Remember, the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. But remember, where two live, life has its own meaning. We will explore this in the next article. Probably soon before Christmas.