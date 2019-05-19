Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa mad at Mutharika for giving criminal Augustine Chihuri refuge

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)– Zimbabweans have attacked Malawi leader Peter Mutharika for offering refuge to Zimbabwe’s former police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri who is answering several criminal charges back home.

Malawi’s vice president, who is also UTM Party leader, Saulos Chilima told the nation on Sunday that a Zimbabwean national Augustine Chihuri who is in the county has been hired by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to help rigging the Tuesday’s watershed elections.

Writing on facebook page, Zimbabwe national Tendai Billiati said was surprised that the Malawi president has betrayed Zimbabweans by giving him refuge in his territory.

“Malawi is our neighbor and we share several identities. It’s very unfortunate that the president has decided to betray us because giving refuge to a criminal is a serious matter. Augustine Chihuri is a criminal and has several issues to settle back home. Mutharika must send back Chihuri as soon as possible,” wrote Billiati.

Reports also indicate that president Emerson Mnangagwa is very disapointed with the conduct of the Malawi leader.

According to impeccable sources in Zimbabwe, Former police commissioner-general Chihuri has been sucked in a number of controversies ever since he was retired from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in December last year.

Unlike his predecessors who retired quietly, Chihuri is being hounded left, right and centre since the dawn of a new era, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Instead of taking a deserved rest and probably writing his memoirs, he has a lot to answer for.

His ex-subordinates claimed in Parliament recently that they were failing to locate him to enable him to appear before the portfolio committee on Mines and Energy which is investigating the looting of diamonds in Marange.

An impression has therefore been created that Chihuri could be in hiding amid reports that he may be holed up at his in-laws’ residence in Malawi, and may not be feeling well.

His mistress, Sithulisiwe Mthimkulu, who works as a police officer, is demanding from him a lump sum payment in the region of $240 000 for the upkeep of their child in Grade Four.

To avoid a default judgment being issued against him, Chihuri’s lawyers managed to negotiate a private court hearing and both parties were supposed to report to court the outcome of their out-of-court settlement on May 14.

Along with his wife, Isabel, Chihuri is also facing arrest after businessman Bigboy Pachirera reported them to Malborough Police Station, accusing them of theft and abuse of office, alleging they impounded five of his cars and fraudulently changed their ownership.

In Parliament, legislators are anxious to get answers from him regarding the police’s involvement in the mining of diamonds in Marange. It is being alleged that the police, acting on his instructions, seized gems belonging to a private company, and these were not accounted for.

Chihuri’s former lieutenants are also professing ignorance as to the existence of a company in which the ZRP had a beneficial interest.

And this week, two police officers facing theft charges sensationally claimed in court papers that Chihuri looted substantial amounts of money while still serving as the top cop.

“Chihuri must know better that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with those who break the law.

If he has nothing to hide, Chihuri must come forward and clear his name.

At the same time, the ZRP must convince us that they are indeed leaving no stone unturned to smoke him out of his hiding”, said one of the police officers in an interview with Zimbabwe Times.