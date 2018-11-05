Woman Stops Wedding in Zomba

There was drama at one local church in Zomba last Saturday when a woman stopped a Reverend from officiating a wedding ceremony. All was set for one couple to be pronounced a husband and a wife.

The Reverend was busy flipping the bible looking for the right verse when suddenly a woman entered the church. She walked straight to the front and asked, “ Kodi ndekuti mpingo uno mumammangitsa ukwati wa anthu okwatila kale?” She posed the question to the bemused Reverend. The whole church fell into a mortuary silence. Even the toddlers that were busy sucking knew that something had happened otherwise why suddenly their mothers were no longer pouring the stuff!