Why fearless Abida Mia joined demo yesterday: Malawi day of rage

BLANTYRE (Malawian Watchdog)— Abida Mia, Wife to MCP veteran politician and business Magnate, Sidik Mia, surprised Malawians when she joined fellow citizens in demonstrating against President Peter Mutharika’s bad governance yesterday.

But why did she join the demonstrators.

In an interview, Mrs Mia said had no intention to join the demonstrators but was upset because of events on the eve of the demonstration day where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) staged a demonstration against yesterday’s demonstrations.

“I went to the streets after I learned that DPP attempted to disrupt the demonstrations,” she said.

“Time for Malawians to be afraid is gone. We will be brave and fight on for the good of our country,” she declared.

“I had no intention to go to the streets but after DPP demonstrations on Thursday, I was upset. What they did demonstrating against demonstrations was uncalled for. I went to the streets to protest with the people. I was the voice of the voiceless and I would not allow people to face the DPP alone. This is a direct message to Mchacha (DPP), that I only fear God,” she said.

Mrs Mia, a political strategist herself, was praised by all Malawians for showing the courage to join all Malawians in yesterday’s peaceful demonstrations.