Who will get your vote in 2019?

The battle for 2019 road to Kamuzu Palace has never been interesting like this. Every day a new face enters the race. Every entry hurts the DPP more than the MCP. The coming in of Joyce Banda is nothing than just a spoiler. Even if Judas Iscariot can try to betray democracy in Malawi by helping this woman, it cannot work. She was given a chance to prove herself in two years; all she did was to sell our presidential jet in a crooked way. But politicians are like that-dumbest!!

Then enters Chilima. This man has the most appeal to the youths in Malawi. Chilima will likely get most votes in Universities, Facebook votes and Armchair analysts but as usual not enough to win. Chilima will take away Ntcheu from the DPP. People in Ntcheu since the dawn of multi-party have never voted MCP. But it does not mean they belong to a specific party. They had voted UDF before. To them anything than MCP is better. They will definitely go Chilima way. Chilima has no real base to count for his success. You cannot win in Malawi with Facebook voters, you need hardliners! The likes of Dowa and Ntchisi for MCP or Thyolo, Mulanje for DPP. Chilima will definitely battle Chakwera in the north where the old Magogo will falter!!

Then there is the old Magogo; still alive and kicking at 80. His face showing ridges of an elderly man. His speech as poor as the magogos of Nthalire. The old magogo has a strong base-the Lomwe belt though he doesn’t speak their language. He will not get more votes among Universirty students because of his anti-poor policies. Wearing a DPP T-shirt at Chancellor College has become a primitive thing. You walk down the corridors everyone looks at you as if you are from Mars. The old Magogo will likely get sympathetic votes from fellow gogos. Some old people still believe Peter is Bingu. They keep on saying “ndufuna Bingu wina uja” They will likely vote this old man. The Old Magogo will definitely mount a big challenge but will struggle in North, major cities, Ntcheu, Chikwawa and Nsanje even in Mangochi, Machinga.

Then comes Chakwera. If Chakwera loses this race again, please let this man leave the mantle to someone. Don’t be like Odinga. MCP will maintain its base. The Chilima movement and Joyce Banda will hurt DPP than MCP. MCP supporters cannot follow Chilima, to them he is still DPP B. Those who are following Chilima are people who; if Chilima had stood for DPP they would have voted DPP. When some people are sharing K1m and you have all your money intact but still poor-you have a big problem. MCP has a strong base and can mount a big challenge.

Atupele Muluzi has lost mojo among the youths with the coming of Chilima. Which youth can put a UDF T-shirt these days? He is going to compete with Joyce Banda on who will get few votes. Atupele has been swallowed by the old magogo and his influence among youths has dwindled. But make no mistake he is still the real deal in Eastern region especially Mangochi and Machinga.

2019 it has to be the year of change…