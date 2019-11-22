When Justice sucks: The case of Malawi’s Mussa Kazembe and 11 Others…

It was a case of the rich versus the poor. Here is a true story of what happened in Mtola village. Ten boys went to fish in lake Malawi. As they were sailing in their boats, they were shocked to witness one of their friend known as Ben being thrown into the lake by a well known fisherman in the area. The nine remaining boys were overwhelmed! They went straight to police to report the death of their friend Ben.

The police promised to call the culprits. A day..nothing happened! The villagers mobilised each other and took revenge on the death of their fellow villager. They broke the boats of the suspects who upon seeing the villagers, ran away for their dear and expensive lives than the one they had murdered.