We stand on the verge of a new Malawi enjoyed by everyone—Chakwera

Making an opening address at the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), MCP President Dr Lazarus Chakwera “we stand on the verge of a new Malawi enjoyed by everyone.”

‘It is better when it is on the move than when it is stationary,” said Chakwera emphasizing why there was a strong need to conduct the convention.

There is high excitement at the convention and the delegates say they have come to bring sanity in their party.

“It was disgusting all which has been in our party. We have come to bring sanity in the party,” charged one of the delegates on their arrival at the indaba.

All positions are up for grabs but it is expected that Chkwera will go unopposed and so is businessman Sidik Mia.