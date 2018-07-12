Wanderers, Namiwawa fight for Precious Sambani

The battle line has been drawn between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Namiwawa FC over talented Precious Sambani following Wanderers’ failure to fulfil contract agreement.

The wrangle has left Sambani, who also play for national team, out of action for a month now.

While Wanderers have claimed that the defender will resume training this week, Namiwawa, who own the player, insist that they would only release him once the Nomads honour the transfer agreement.

Wanderers’ Vice General Secretary, Chulu Mkangama, Wednesday said the issue would be sorted out by Thursday.

“Precious was, indeed, a Namiwawa player. We spotted him, brought him and developed him. Initially, we signed a loan agreement with Namiwawa, pending satisfactory performance and a nod from the technical team.

“In the initial contract, there was a clause that upon his satisfactory performance, Wanderers would be given the first option to sign him permanently. We have, thus, done that and a contract was agreed with him [for him] to be a permanent Wanderers’ player,” Mkangama said as quoted in the Daily Times.

Sambani, alongside Francisco Madinga, moved to Wanderers on a two-year loan agreement.

Namiwawa Coach, Sailasi Luwindo, yesterday said his side was not blocking the player but Wanderers should honour terms of the agreement.

“The player is not ready to continue playing for Wanderers until the issue is sorted out. He is training with us because he is our player. It is up to Wanderers to make a decision because they know what we agreed,” Luwindo said.

In Sambani’s absence, Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira, has been fielding former captain, Francis Mulimbika, in the left-back position.

This means that Sambani will face stiff competition for the position when he returns to Wanderers.

Recently, Sambani confirmed that he was not playing for Wanderers due to some reasons which he was not comfortable to discuss through the media.

Sambani has cemented his place in the Flames’ starting line-up after an impressive performance at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa, where he scored in a 1-1 draw against Botswana.