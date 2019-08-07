Vigil moves to Capital Hill

Lilongwe-(MalawianWatchdog)—The post election protesters have moved from parliament building premises to Capital Hill to continue with their vigil which aims at forcing ‘the adamant’ Justice Dr. Jane Ansah for mismanaging the May 21 polls.

The demonstrations, happening under the leadership of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), started on Tuesday morning and ended with a vigil in the afternoon at parliament building near the tombstone of the first Malawi president Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

According to chairperson of HRDC, Timothy Mtambo, the vigil will continue until Jane Ansah leaves the electoral body apart from tomorrow as people will be given time to attend the court hearing of the May 21 elections, in which the opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM are demanding the nullification of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, some quarters have blamed President Peter Mutharika’s silence on the matter while property of innocent citizens is being destroyed and innocent people tormented.

Mutharika emerged a winner in an election which was marred with serious irregularities and some presiding officers tampered with the figures using a correction fluid—tippex.