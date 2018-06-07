Vice President Chilima advocates for regime change; commentators say Chakwera-Mia combination gives hope

LILONGWE—Following the vote of no confidence remarks by Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its president Peter Mutharika, Malawians across the nation and political experts have said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is now the only party which is giving hope to many Malawians.

There have been squabbles in the DPP, with other top officials agitating for Chilima’s DPP presidency at the party’s convention and others canvassing for incumbent Mutharika to be maintained as the torchbearer of the party in 2019.

Prominent DPP members who denounced Mutharika’s candidature include firebrand Patricia Kaliati, Bon Kalindo, Chidanti Malunga, Noel Masangwi, Calista Mutharika and Willard Kalonga.

But speaking on Tuesday during a press conference, Chilima quashed an idea for him to compete with his boss Mutharika and he continued to say that he will not attend the convention.

Chilima also hinted that in any time soon he will part ways with the DPP after following all the necessary procedures. His idea to leave the ruling party has come after noticing that there is rampant corruption in the government and he has decided to join the ordinary Malawians to fight the vice.

Reacting to the development, Malawians have urged MCP to be vigilant saying it is the only party which is exuding sense of visionary leadership Malawi wants.

“Mr. Chilima has made a good decision to leave the party. But according to his speech it is clear that there are evil acts beyond our imagination happening in the ruling party. The speech also points to the fact that regime change is the remedy to turn things around in our country.

“And I say yes! Regime change is a must and Malawi Congress Party is the perfect suit for our desire for better Malawi for all. It’s time for Malawians to forget about their region, tribe, and political party but think about Malawi’s future, and that future lies at MCP,” said one of the vendors in Ndirande in interview with Times TV on Thursday.

Mulanje West Constituency resident, who identified himself as Maxwell Pensulo had no good words for Mutharika.

“Ofcourse I hate Peter Mutharika not DPP. But as the situation stands, I have no option but to vote for MCP. After all, MCP has been rebranded and it is no longer the MCP we used to know. The combination of Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia is so inspiring,” he said.

Writing on his facebook page, prominent activist Billy Mayaya said Chilima’s decision was expected.

“Obviously the decision not to contest at the convention was inevitable, given the level of hostility. Secondly, his planned exit will be incremental, which belies his managerial background. He should publicise his next steps pretty quickly before it becomes yesterday’s news! He must sustain the momentum,” wrote Mayaya.

Reacting to the same, Charles Kasakula also gives MCP chances of winning 2019 elections even if Vice President Chilima decides to compete in the presidential elections.