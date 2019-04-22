UTM’s Richard Makondi wins electorates’ hearts, ready to replace unproductive Kennedy Kachingwe

BLANTYRE-The UTM party’s top official, who is one of the founders of the party, Richard Makondi, has intensified his bid to claim the Blantyre Rural South West from incumbent Kennedy Kachingwe as he is implementing numerous projects in the area.

Makondi, who is also touting the election of UTM president Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, has said once elected into power he will perform beyond people’s expectation, arguing the constituency stands a better chance to develop at a faster rate due to its geographical location.

“Blantyre Rural South West Constituency is well positioned. I will make trading centres vibrant by empowering the people with soft loans to venture into profitable business. While I am in support of the current program of technical colleges, it will be very important to equip the youths financially so as to enable them establish themselves in different fields, be it carpentry, welding, or merchanics,” said Makondi.

On education, Makondi said it is worrisome that students are still walking long distances to access education which is a human right enshrined in the bill of rights.

“I will work hand in hand with coming president Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima to make sure that CDSSs are added and the existing ones are upgraded. Education is a key to development so it is my priority.

“I have noted that a good number of people have no access to clean and safe water. This is worrisome considering that clean water is no longer a luxury but a basic and unlimited right. UTM government will spread boreholes across the constituency and the country in general, and nobody will be left out,” he said.

Commenting on his support for Chilima, Makondi had this to say: “Presidency is a serious thing that can’t be given to every Jim and Jack. I am in politics because I want change in the way we do things so the president must also be the one who is ready to reboot the system. I challenge you that there is no any better person who can transform this country than UTM president Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“The other candidates have been tried and tasted and have proved to be living in the medieval period. They are against the wind of change that has taken charge across the world. Chilima is the only hope for vibrant civil services, and effective parastatals. No more promotion of the deceased employees and those who retired under the UTM leadership.”

The incumbent Kennedy Kachingwe is being accused of doing completely nothing in the constituency. During the five years, Kachingwe has only managed to construct two Admarc warehouses.

He is taking credit on electricity which was implemented under Malawi Rural Electrification Program (Marep), a policy which was passed during the time of former Member of Parliament Juliana Mphande.

With the coming of Makondi, the incumbent has slowed down his campaign, a development that made many to conclude that Kachingwe is afraid of spending much money that will never be recovered.

Since 1994, no legislator retained the parliamentary seat in the constituency. Late Robert Kamlangira won in 1994, Hendreson Mabeti took over in 1999 followed by Gerald Mponda in 2004. Juliana Mphande made it in 2009 before Kennedy Kachingwe took over in 2014.