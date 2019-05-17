UTM’s Richard Makondi upbeat of victory as electorates display unwavering support

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Richard Makondi, who is vying for parliamentary seat in Blantyre Rural South West, has expressed optimism of clinching a victory come 21st May saying he is the only hope for the constituency.

Speaking at Maziabango primary school ground during the grand finals of the first ever prestigious trophy, which he bankrolled at the tune of K6.5 million, Makondi said his brother in the competition Kennedy Kachingwe did his part but going forward the task is too heavy for him and requires a person of high caliber.

“I have to thank my brother Kennedy Kachingwe for doing his part in the four years. However, from 21st May 2019, this constituency needs a person of high caliber and that’s Richard Makondi. I joined politics not because of the salary whatsoever; I’m in politics to serve people.

“There is a lot that has to be done in this constituency. We have problems in health, education and other important social services. There is also water problem which haunts me most. I have to declare here that drilling boreholes will be my personal responsibility. I will not wait for the government because water is life,” said Makondi.

Makondi also said as member of parliament for Blantyre rural south west from next week Tuesday, he will lobby for the construction of a boarding secondary school in the constituency.

“US government has offered Malawi 200 secondary schools. But what is paining me is that my brother Kachingwe deemed it unnecessary to ask for one in this constituency. Education is very important in every sector and I have to promise here that a state-of-the-art secondary will be constructed during my tenure,” he said.

Commenting on the trophy he launched for different sports disciplines, Makondi said youth empowerment is number one priority on his agenda.

“I am a bonafide child of this area and I know the needs of the people here especially the youths. The youths need to be empowered and I saw that one way of bringing them together in unity was through sports tournaments and I am so pleased with the enthusiasm that it has attracted,” said Makondi. My idea is to form a big team which will be participating in national tournaments,” said Makond amid ululation from the multitude that gathered to watch the entertaining football match.

According to the young men and women in the constituency, apart from being the first to launch a trophy worth millions, Makondi has become the first candidate to have a manifesto that has taken into consideration the needs of the youth.

“As one of the youths in this constituency, I have total conviction that Richard Makondi will uplift us if we give him a chance to represent the constituency from 21st May. His manifesto is youth-centred, and that has brought much enthusiasm to us the youths,” said Janet Malunga whose father is a diehard supporter of Kachingwe the incumbent MP.