UTM’s Richard Makondi sticks to issue-based campaign, triumph certain

BLANTYRE—(MalawianWatchdog)—People of Blantyre Rural South West Constituency have unanimously agreed to vote for UTM parliamentary candidate, Richard Makondi, arguing his manifesto augers well with the needs of the area.

The people, who stormed Makondi’s residence, described the shadow MP as the only hope for constituency as the incumbent Kennedy Kachingwe failed to represent the constituency in parliament in different aspects of development.

“We are tired of Kennedy Kachingwe’s irresponsiveness to our needs. The 5-year period he has been in parliament has been a waste of time to us. No tangible development he can point at worth giving him another chance.

“My vote is for Makondi and UTM president Saulos Chilima. We have confidence in them unlike these other recycled politicians who have been tried and tasted, and have proved to be not in touch with the country’s needs,” said Mike Misi, one of the electorates.

Speaking to this reporter, Makondi said he will not waste time hauling insults at his opponents but rather engage the electorate on what he will do to improve the wellbeing of the people in the area.

“I have a clear agenda for Blantyre Rural South West Constituency, so I don’t have time for mudslinging as my opponents are doing. I believe that I have the capacity to change the fortunes of people of Blantyre Rural South West constituency and beyond.

“I am urging people of this area not to waste time with mere political journeymen, because like wind they will come and pass without making a real impact on people’s lives,” said Makondi.

Since Makondi came on the political scene to register his interest to vie for parliament seat in the constituency, the area has seen more people having much interest to vote owing to his philanthropist approach.