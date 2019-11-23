Upcoming Malawi artist Mpapati drops Angela song

One of the greatest things about music is its ability to express feelings and ideas in completely intangible way. Music can convey ideas as disparate as water, spring time, machinery, melancholy, and exuberance.

Malawi music industry is producing artists of great creativity. Beef music is no longer patronized by audience. Audience require real things that are happening in everyday life.

Mbapati recognises the wish of the audience with a song “ANGELLA”. Angella is the song that most of the parents and elders would love to hear and advise their sons and daughters. Angella song talks of a situation where Mbapati has impregnated a girl but refuses to marry her.

In his defence, he commits that he simply wanted some leisure on Angella and cannot marry her as she is not of his desire. In his first verse, Mbapati sings:

“Chinkazi ichi chi Angella sindinafune kuti ndichitenge, Anali chabe masewera kugona ndi Ange inali ngozii!! Ine sindinafune kukwatira Angella uuuyuu!!”

Mbapati pleads to the girl’s uncle that he does

not want to marry Angella as he slept with her accidently in the first part of the first verse in a song. He then try to insist and defend himself in second part of the verse as follows: “inali ngozi kugona ndi Ange, ndimafuna ndizichotsa nkhawa chosadziwa mawa libala chani!! Naoso makolo ake angiti tiye kwamwamuba wako uuu!? Kona anli ngozi kugona ndi Angee!!!”

The song has been sang to feet both urban and local audience. The beat in Zambian afro type was beautifully made by Dre and the voice was well mastered by Thapsy.

QUICK FACTS ABOUT MBAPATI

Real named Patson J Mbaso a.k.a Mbapati comes from T/A kyungu, Karonga. He started his music carrier in 2016 and he is now working on Angella DVD that will contain 8

good songs and be launched in february 2020. He has a vision of becoming a great artist

worldwide.