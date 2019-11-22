UDF cries foul on Muluzi Livimbo school land scandal: Malawi Politics

PROPAGANDA AGAINST Rt. HON. ATUPELE MULUZI

The United Democratic Front party is reliably informed that the minister of lands, Hon. Vuwa Kaunda told a local radio station that the United Democratic Front party president Rt. Hon. Atupele Muluzi while serving as minister of Lands,

Housing and Urban Development, facilitated a sale of land belonging to Livimbo School to a business man.

All Malawians are aware of the commitment of the United Democratic Front to making primary school education accessible by all Malawians.

As a party we know not of any evidence to substantiate these allegations other than a simple radio interview. We believe that such a transaction ought to have documents which must be in the custody of both the ministry and the so called buyer.

Secondly parliament through the relevant committee is investigating the matter and will definitely find out the truth. As a party we are waiting for the findings of parliament so that we can as well benefit from the information.

As of now any assertion which attempts to implicate the president of the UDF is utterly a figment of imagination on the part of those peddling such lies.

As of today there is no probe on the UDF president involvement in the matter by any organisation including the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

These allegations in our observations are a calculated propaganda to dent the good image of the UDF president for political expediency.

It is unfortunate that some quarters of our society have joined the fray without questioning the credibility of the allegations.

The UDF party wishes to advise all its members, supporters and all stakeholders not to panic because Rt. Hon. Atupele Muluzi has not committed any crime.

Rt. Hon. Atupele Muluzi remains in China and will come in December as earlier announced.

Ken Ndanga

National Publicity Secretary,

UNITED DEMOCRATIC FRONT

Democracy, Peace, Unity and Development