Two MDF soldiers still missing in DRC

Two Malawi Defence soldiers who were ambushed while serving under the United Nations Force Interventions Brigade in November 2018 in DRC are still missing, MDF Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya has confirmed.

This has been disclosed as all other soldiers who were part of the brigade that was attacked are expected to return home early next month.

According to Chphwanya, another brigade is expected to leave the same next month when the other soldiers arrive in the country.

Malawi started sending soldiers for peace keeping mission in 1994 to countries that are experiencing civil wars. The soldiers have severally been applauded for their discipline and effectiveness when carrying their duties in the foreign lands.

Last year, when it was time for Malawian soldiers to leave Angola, the locals were seen in different international televisions crying, saying they were only assured of safety when Malawian soldiers were around.