Tumultuous grand finale of UTM’s Richard Makondi trophy: Lunyangwa FC stuns Mammers

Thousands of people gathered at Mpapa football ground in Blantyre Rural South West constituency to witness the grand finale of Richard Makondi Trophy on Saturday that showcased exceptional grassroots talent in football.

When the referee blew the last whistle, there were suddenly seven, eight, maybe even nine Hammers players flat out on the pitch, their faces buried into the ground, not wanting to see any more. Lunyangwa Football club had done the needful in football.

The tournament, bankrolled at K600 000 saw the winners Lunyangwa FC going away with mouth watering cash prizes, glittering trophies as well as medals .

Makondii, who is aspiring to become Member of Parliament for Blantyre Rural South West Constituency said God willing he intends to form a team at constituency level that will be participating in national tournaments.

“I am a bonafide child of this area having been born and grew up here. I know the needs of the people here and one of them is recreation and entertainment.

“The youths need to be empowered and I saw that one way of bringing them together in unity was through this tournament and I am so pleased with the enthusiasm that it attracted by both the youth and the elderly throughout the constituency,” said Makondi.

“I want to encourage determination amongst the youths because in them I see great leaders. We have very ambitious youths who just need good guidance and one of them is to provide recreational services best tailored to suit their interests,” he added.

The crowd enjoyed a glamorous event and the exceptional active football which exposed rare talents.

Meanwhile, political commentators have predicted that Makondi will win with a landslide in Blantyre Riral South West Constituency. Some say he is likely to make into the next cabinet.