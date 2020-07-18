Transport Minister Sidik Mia fine, not involved in any accident

Minister of Transport and Public works, Sidik Mia, is fine contrary to social media reports that he was involved in an accident on his way to Blantyre yesterday.

A screenshot from unheard-of online news outlet, was circulating on the social media with the sensational report that Sidik Mia was involved in an accident claiming it was likely the case, in their assessment that is, that the Minister was dead. Strangely, without verifying the same from credible news outlets, the social media community went bonkers, circulating the same in various groups.

However, the reports, according to the Police and the victim himself are false. The police spokesperson, who didn’t want to give credit to those spreading such lies by instructing us not to mention his name, has since advised Malawians to responsibly enjoy their rights of expression without injuring other people’s rights.

“It’s a lie, nothing of that nature happened and what is the point of fabricating such lies; to cause panic or induce blood pressure on the part of family members,” quarried the police officer.

The police spokesperson further advised Malawians to verify anything from credible news outlets before passing it over to a friend.

On his part, Mia said was fine and busy helping President Chakwera realize his vision for the country.

“I am fine and was not involved in any accident,” said Mia who also advised Malawians to enjoy their freedom of expression, be it on the social media or mainstream media, responsibly.