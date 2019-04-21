TNM Super League: Civo beat Karonga United to go top

LILONGWE-Civil Sporting Club mercilessly whacked Karonga United 3-0 on Sunday at Civo Stadium to harbour their farfetched dream of securing the country’s elite league after several years of nerve-racking performance.

Just from the first whistle Civo led by Raphael Phiri and Dan Kumwenda upfront looked so deadly, reducing Karonga United to mere spectators.

The team pressed the Karonga Boys from left and right and no wonder the team got an early goal through Raphael Phiri before Dan Kumwenda and Isaac Msiska scored one goal each to make it 3-0 in favour of the Civil servamts.

Although Karonga resurrected in the middle of second half, Civo managed to hold to the wide lead, thereby pushing themselves to the summit of the prestigious league with six points.

Blue Eagles are second placed with four points.

Meanwhile, Mighty Tigers have expressed dismay at Super League of Malawi (Sulom) officials for not giving them a game in the second week of the league. According to the team’s coach Gerald Phiri, the team did not contribute even single player to the National team therefore it was wrong for Sulom to omit them on the weekend fixtures.

Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be-Forward Wanderers were also excused from weekend fixtures considering that they both contributed more players to the national team which played on Saturday against Eswathini formerly known as Swaziland. The game ended in a goalless draw.