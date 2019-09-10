Three people convicted for possessing counterfeit bank notes

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate Court has slapped three people with two and half years jail term after finding them guilty of possessing counterfeit bank notes amounting to K152 000.

State prosecutor Sam Chinkombero told the jam-packed court that the convicts Aron Nkhata, 23, Paxton Kalipeta, 23, and Ajozeki Chiwawula aged 77, were paying sex workers around Dowa Boma a currency in exchange of sexual favours.

One of the witnesses, who is one of the sex workers in the district, told the court that the convict paid her K20, 000 counterfeit bank notes but when she went to the shop she was told that the money was fake.

Julius Kwanjana, an official from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, told the court that the money was really fake.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri, said the three committed a serious offence hence they deserved serious punishment to deter would be offenders.

Phiri, therefore, committed the three people to two and half years prison sentence with hard labour.

All the three convicts hail from Kantepa village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.