Thousands attend rally in Monkey-Bay in support of MCP’s candidate Gerald Kazembe

MANGOCHI- Hordes of people gathered at a rally in Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency with banners and flags in support of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate Gerald Kazembe.

Kazembe, who is increasingly becoming a house name in the constituency and beyond, organized rallies over the weekend in different parts of the area.

At one of the rallies, speakers took to the stage to voice their support for Kazembe, saying he is development conscious and is the right candidate who deserves the parliamentary seat.

Speakers highlighted Kazembe’s history of standing together with the ordinary citizens on different issues and said “now we must stand with him.”

One speaker said: “I dream of living in a country with good hospitals, a decent education system, and clean water. A country where the worries of the common man are listened to and acted upon.

“I have total conviction that all this is possible only if we send Gerald to parliament. On 21st May we will do the right thing for the betterment of this constituency.”

Taking his turn, Kazembe appealed to the people to vote for him so that the constituency must see transformation.

“I am in this race because I have the desire to serve. I am a servant at heart, and the servant nature will remain even after holding the leadership position, because that is what I am.

“Monkey Bay constituency undoubtedly lies on the best parts of Lake Malawi and it boggles my mind that we don’t have good road networks to Cape Maclear, the potential tourism hub of Malawi, we will construct the Cape Maclear road as a matter of economic priority,”said Kazembe.

“The MCP led government will invest heavily to make Monkey Bay a tourist attraction hub for forex generation. I already discussed this with the next president of the republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, and he promised that his government will build all the necessary infrastructure, good road networks, the much touted Mangochi international airport necessary to make Monkey-Bay and Mangochi in general, a truly tourist attraction hub. The agenda is in place. We mean business,” he added.

Since Kazembe rose to the political scene, Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency has become one of the likely constituencies to give MCP a majority vote.