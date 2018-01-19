This DPP Peter Mutharika nonsense must stop says Patseni Mauka

Over 40 million Kwacha for a so called development rally when kids are learning under trees! If Mutharika has anything to tell us, let him go on the radio and announce. Better still conduct a press conference where he should tell us what he has achieved and journalists should ask him questions. No cadets or DPP women to intimidate journalists.

Development rallies means high ranking government officials,security personnel and many other follow the president.

According to the 26th August 2012 NATION Malawi news,these trips eat into the officials’ productive time and drain taxpayers’ money in fuel and allowances.