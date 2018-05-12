The long awaited MCP convention finally here: Chidzanja Nkhoma

LILONGWE—The long overdue elective convention for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has commenced few minutes ago at the party headquarters in the Malawi capital Lilongwe.

The convention comes after a protracted legal battle that has seen the Kaliwo Camp tumbling politically.

The convention is expected to elect new office bearers in the party.

“The long awaited MCP convention is finally here,” declared chair of the organizing committee Chidzanja Nkhoma to much ululation from the audience.

According to the released program, President Chakwera is expected to make an opening address shortly after Chidzanja Nkhoma.

Meanwhile, the delegates are being entertained to dances.

We are live on the scene of the historic event and we will keep you updated.