LONDON—As the gullible Democratic Progressive Party members (DPP) are celebrating the cooked Malawi’s election prediction by United Kingdom based pollster Economic Intelligence Unit (IEU), the House of Lords committee has lambasted the pollster for continually using outdated methods in prediction election results.

The committee’s stand comes after the high profile failures of the pollster in recent years. According to the parliamentary committee, the pollster got it wrong eighteen times out twenty predictions, representing 10% accuracy.

UK parliamentary committee, therefore, summoned EIU and asked the pollsters to upgrade their methods to avoid the high-profile failures of recent years.

EIU in Britain failed to predict the result of the last two general elections and the 2016 referendum on whether to stay in the European Union.

In a report, the House of Lords committee on political polling and social media said there had been a widespread loss of confidence in the pollsters because of high profile failures.

These failings, it said, had prompted concerns over the extent to which inaccurate polls might be shaping the political narrative during election campaigns, and the report called for pollsters to update their methods, saying that traditional demographic weighting based on socio-economic class is no longer valid.

They recommended that pollsters develop new methods “to better understand the impact of newer variables such as voters’ educational level, age and attitudes to policy issues.”

Committee chairman Lord Lipsey said: “The EIU needs to get its house in order.”

Meanwhile, the EIU has been condemned by Southern Africa Malawi for cooking data in favour of the ruling party. Political experts have warned the pollster to stop causing political problems in the country in the run up to 2019 elections.

The political experts said EIU prediction that Mutharika and his DPP will win is a clear testimony that the pollster is weapon to destabilize African election results considering that the current political outlook is heavily favouring the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with its leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

In 2014, the EIU also predicted victory of Joyce Banda and her People’s Party but at the end of the day the competition was between MCP and DPP. DPP won it by manipulating the results.