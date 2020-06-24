The downfall of President Peter Mutharika: Malawi 2020 Fresh Presidential Election

If you trust my judgement, I want to assure you that its game over. Chakwera will be the next president. The ongoing counting is just a matter of formality.
We projected the south to be taken by APM.
Central and north to be *solidly* behind Chakwera. This is what is happening.
In the south, Chakwera will get atleast some significant number of votes as compared to past performances.
If you contrast the same with APM in the center and north, his performance is terrible.
The centre will offset the south votes.
The north is the back up.
Some votes in the south for Chakwera will simply add the spicing on the 🍰 cake.
The north rejecting APM and some pockets of the south going to Chakwera like Blantyre city is the magic.
APM will soon be history. M’dala anabhowa uyu!