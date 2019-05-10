The devil on DPP’s shoulder: People with Albinism reject security gadgets from Mutharika

The devil on DPP’s shoulder: People with Albinism reject security gadgets from...

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—The Association of People with Albinism (APAM) has rejected the security gadgets which the government has bought to aid in monitoring the security of people with albinism.

APAM Deputy Secretary General Ian Simbota confirmed this in an interview.

Simbota said the association has rejected the gadgets because they have been personalised.

The gadgets come in a blue colour and have an inscription: “APM Cares”.

According to Simbota, the gadgets were bought using tax-payers’ money hence, it is wrong to personalise them.

his stance on the matter has been criticised by many sympathizers of the people with albinism, arguing that Simbota might reject it because he is already protected while other ordinary albinos are living in danger.

Meanwhile, DPP’s high profile officials have been implicated in the murder of a 22-year-old MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism.