The art of doing the wrong instead of the right: The case of a Malawian habitual hooker

The township of Chibavi in Mzuzu City(Northern Malawi) is a home of mixed fortunes. One prominent element is a large number of beer and liquor drinking joints.

I sat down in one of the bars sipping my Carlsberg Special beer while watching a game of pool. On the other side of the bar, I saw an old man whom I quickly recognized as the father of one my former classmates in primary school. The big man was in the age range of between 65 to 70.

What made me uncomfortable was that on his lap, sat a young girl of age range between 16 to 18. Few minutes later they both disappeared to the girl’s room behind the bar just come back an hour later.

The big man sat close to me and bought me two beers while the girl had also disappeared with another customer.

“Young man, old habits die hard. I had no choice but to explore abit of these young and energetic ladies here in Mzuzu” he ignited the conversation. I didn’t want to remind him that I knew him for fear of compromising the talk.

I quizzed him on the reasons behind his encounter with the young sex worker who is the age mate of his grandchildren. I also asked why as a person who is supposed to exhibit exemplary behavior was in the forefront doing the wrong things.

His reply engaged my mind into deeper thoughts.

“Every time I strive to do the right thing. However when I struggle to do the right thing, in the end it’s the wrong thing that I do” he narrated.

He explained that since he indulged himself in hooking prostitutes before he got married, he has been struggling to offload this behavior.

“Many times I have declared never to hook a prostitute again just to find myself in bed with another one. There is always a conflict within me. Morality sometimes is taken out of reality” he said. He bought me another beer as the hit song “Ndaziya iwe” by the Tonga beats star Machuluka was blaring from the speakers.

I then thought of my married friends who fail to take care of their families because of irresponsible beer drinking. They only become responsible fathers and husbands when their pockets are dry at the corner of the month. They even promise change but whenever money mistakenly gets into their pockets, beer is the only item on their shopping list.

I also thought of my married friends who chase girls as if they are King Mswati of Swaziland. They argue that they need to be changing the items on their menu. They claim that life with an MG2(concubine) is better than with their wives.

“Life with the MG2 is great because concubines just correct the mistakes of your wife. If you tell MG2 that your wife talks uncontrollably like Patience Ozokwo(Nigerian actress), then the concubine will treat you like a king by talking to you in a respectful manner” narrated one of my friends years back.

This means that concubines just correct the mistakes of the first lady and win the heart of the man. This is the reason why even men of God find themselves in the extra marital affair due to the philosophy of seeking fresh air when their wives make their home an oven.

But why do we fail to do the right thing? My crazy friend once made a crazy connection to his extra

marital affairs.

“Marriage is like a house with electricity. Your wife is like the main electricity power supply. You need a generator (Girlfriend) for backup incase of a power blackout” he once said without any remorse.

One renowned philosopher argued that “it is foolish to enjoy doing wrong” as my secondary school headmaster used to quote him some years back.

The debate within every human being is what is called conscience. At the end of this debate everyone make a decision. Wrong actions emanate from wrong decisions.

People who steal do so upon deciding to do so. People who rape children do so after thorough thinking. Even those who kill have two options but at the end they choose the worst. Why?

Some people will only do the wrong thing once and then metanoia(change of heart takes place). They realize that what they did does not conform to the acceptable moral values of the society.

No wonder some people who have once been imprisoned have turned out to be productive citizens of the country. They have been reformed. However, my keen interest is on akabwerebwere(Prison mongers) whom after being released from prison will commit another crime just to go back.

Akabwerebwere are just so numerous in this life. Some men have one or two children within the wedlock and yet they have even more than five children outside the wedlock. Despite making such mistakes they continue kuswa Ana moyenda as is anawo are for sale or prestige. They do realize their mistakes just to find that they have impregnated another woman. Where are our morals? Children outside wedlock receive less attention and care than those within wedlock. Where are our morals?

Some ladies aborted the first time because they wanted to finish their education. Surprisingly, some have continued aborting innocent souls in their quest to sustain u slay Queen. Mmmm.

It is high time we reflect on the wrong things we do and find the way out before its too late. One philosopher put it crystal clear that “life unreflected is not worthy living”. If you do not sit down and reflect o your ndiye kuti ndi nkhuku or bakha simukusiyana.

Self knowledge is very important because it leads a better control of oneself. Those who have done human psychology will agree with the Johari’s window that few people know and understand themselves.

As I am writing this article someone is sending huge sums of money kuchibwezi yet makolo atamupempha ya fertilizer, he has answered that his budget is tight and cannot manage.

As I am writing this piece someone is paying more than one million kwacha fees for the child of his girlfriend Ku Kamuzu Academy or Bishop MacKenzie and yet his children are learning at a community day secondary school. What a shame!!!!!

Wina is busy building a house for a slay Queen pomwe makolo ake are sleeping in a house with a leaking roof. Uchitsiru suungapose apa.

I don’t want to blame anyone. I don’t want to force you to do the right thing.

However, if you find it as a problem that instead of doing the right thing you end up doing the wrong thin then a solution is required.

If you feel that your problem is spiritual then you need spiritual guidance.. Ngati ndi ziwanda ma Prophet and Pastor agwirepo ntchito. If its a psychological problem, you can visit a mental health facility. If its just a crack down on your morals then you need counseling.

Change comes when there is willingness from the one who needs it.

