Suggested age limit favours Chakwera-Mia pair; Mutharika under pressure

LILONGWE—Over the week, Nsanje South West legislator Joseph Chidant Malunga iled a motion to trim president age limit to 65, a move that has sent shivers to the incumbent Peter Mutharika, who is currently 79 years old.

The motion seeks to have section 80 (7) amended to provide age limit for one to serve as President.

If approved a new clause (h) will be added to the section to read: “No person shall be eligible for nomination as a candidate for election as president or First Vice-President or for appointment as First Vice-President if that person (h) “has attained the age limit of 65 or more.”

The motion has put Malawi leader under pressure who will attain the age of 80 in 2019 when the country will have general elections. But the motion is apparently in favour of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer Lazareus Chakwera and his vice Sidik Mia. Chakwera was born on 5 April, 1955 while Mia, born in 1965, is 53 years old.

A renowned governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali has welcomed the motion but suggested the 75 years might be more ideal and realistic as compared to Chidanti’s suggested 65. However, in both suggestions, Mutharika is still left out of the race.

DPP top offcials are also happy with the proposal saying Mutharika is too old to run the government affairs.