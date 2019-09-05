Son of Major 1 Negracious Justin accused of gossiping about Gerald Kampanikiza’s HIV status

Gerald Kampanikiza, the man behind GCK Cameras facebook page, has taken a swipe at people who have been spreading distorted information in regards to his HIV status.

According to Kampanikiza, people, including Negracius Justin also known as LordDenning on social media, have been spreading that he (Kampanikiza) is HIV positive and has been on ARVs for five years, a propaganda that has left his reputation in tatters.

writing on his official facebook page under the title “Breaking the silence about my HIV status”, Kampanikiza has invited his brothers in ECG activities to HIV test challenge which, according to him, will be on camera and live.

“For years I have been quite from gossip about my blood status. I have tried to avoid talking about my status but people have talked a lot and many have become doctors to conclude that Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza is HIV positive and that I have been on ARVs for more than 5 years.

“I have suffered a lot of silent stigma and discrimination in my heart when I think of what people say about my status. Let it be known to you all liars that I’m not HIV positive and as such I can’t be on ARVs. I am just coming out from Chilinde Health Services where I did my blood test this morning,” wrote Kampanikiza.

“I would like also to humbly inform the people of Dedza that please I’m negative and not on ARVs. I am also extending a speacial invitations to the following people to HIV test challenge which will be on Camera and live on GCK Cameras: Kelvin Sulugwe, Negracious Justin aka LordDenning, Daudi Chikwanje MP and Terres Fossa just to mention a few and others for respect I have reserved your names but note that this is your message.”

He further says that the baseless lies have affected his manwood as on several occassions girls who caught his eyes and wanted to tie note with, changed tune at an eleventh hour after hearing the nasty gossip.

“When I say I have suffered in my life I want you to understand what I have gone through because of your shameless and baseless lies upon my life and this nonsense must stop. There was a time in 2013 in Dedza I won the heart of a certain lady who was a teacher by then, two months down the line she said to me I want to have a child with you so we must go for HIV test.

“The next day we went for blood test and the results came out to be negative for both of us, we went home she started crying and apologizing and confessing that she did not mean what she proposed but rather she was afraid for she was told am HIV positive and on ARVs. It was the first time to hear of this shocking story about my life,” wrote Kampanikiza.

Reacting, Negracius has categorically denied the allegations and has advised Kampanikiza to stop childsh behaviour.

“I may not know whatever you are holding against me and for whatever reason, but be assured that I am holding nothing against you. I do not see anything that I would benefit in focusing about you. I believe that it should not be turned into a mistake that we ever knew each other and interacted as brothers. To me, cherishing those moments of brotherly association is better than trying so hard to bolster an enmity between us,” wrote Justin on his official facebook page LordDenning SC.

He added: “I may not know the kind of pain or frustrations that you are going through now (if any), but I would suggest that you should find a sustainable way of quelling the same. This childish behaviour that you are displaying will simply drive you mad and if you choose to proceed in that path, I will only be here to sympathise with you.”

Ironically, Gerald Kampanikiza, Negracius Justin and Kelvin Sulungwe are all sons of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Both Justin and Kampanikiza use their writing skills to promote the activities of the prophet.

Recently, Bushiri, in appreciation of the services rendered to him by the young men, bought them poshy cars worth millions.