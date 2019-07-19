Home National Social Commentator Lyson Sibande shortlisted for University of Malawi diploma in law...

Social Commentator Lyson Sibande shortlisted for University of Malawi diploma in law assessment exercise: Check full list here

By
-
358
0
SHARE
Sibande: One of Malawi's top thinkers

Arguably one of Malawi’s gifted social commentators, Lyson Goodwin Sibande, has been shortlisted to sit for the entrance assessment leading to enrollment as a Diploma in Law student at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

The shortlisted candidates, according to Chancellor College Registrar, are being requested to report to the Dean of Law’s Secretary at 7:30am on Tuesday, 30th July, 2019 and must bring original certificates for verification.

Lyson Sibande supplies the local media with insightful commentaries and we at Malawian Watchdog, wishes him the best on this journey to sharpen his argumentative skills by means of Diploma in Law studies he intends to pursue.

We have no doubt whatsoever that Mr Sibande will be enrolled.

Find below full list of those who have been shortlisted.

CHANCELLOR COLLEGE

FACULTY OF LAW

2019/2020 Enrolment into First Year of the Diploma in Law Programme

The Faculty of Law at Chancellor College has shortlisted the following candidates for an assessment exercise for the 2019/2020 Diploma in Law Programme enrolment:

Female

  1. Charity Chimwala
  2. Chiankheni Emily
  3. Chikumbanje Alinafe
  4. Chilimba Teleza
  5. Chingota Esther
  6. Chioko Mirriam
  7. Chiphwanya Claire
  8. Chitsonga Alinafe
  9. Gwedeza Ellen
  10. Jere Elizabeth Tawonga
  11. Katumbi Nation
  12. Kazambwe Annizia
  13. Mnyenyembe Chimwemwe
  14. Msiska Mercy
  15. Mungoni Moyna
  16. Muwalo Tawonga Prisca
  17. Mwiba Mirriam
  18. Ndelemani Bakhita
  19. Ndiwate Rabecca
  20. Ngoleka Chavula Linda
  21. Nkhuwa Julia
  22. Tambala Taulai
  23. Thangalimodzi Taona

Male

  1. Baluwa Christopher John
  2. Banda Jennard
  3. Banda Simon Jacob
  4. Banda Trust Kalima
  5. Chakwanira Precious
  6. Chanya Patrick
  7. Chanza M Ted
  8. Chigona Dennis
  9. Chimphepo Phillip
  10. Chimseu Gladson Chimwemwe
  11. Chipatangwe Gray
  12. Chipupi Mathews
  13. Chiramilamadzi Edgar
  14. Chirwa Zesco
  15. Chisi Future
  16. Chisoni Geoffrey
  17. Chisuse Edwin
  18. Chiwaya Vincent
  19. Chomo Baxter
  20. Dinala Stonard
  21. Jekemu Zacheus
  22. Jonas Mike
  23. Kachikwati Emmanuel
  24. Kachingwe Henry
  25. Kaduya Victor Davie
  26. Kalua Cosmas Pius
  27. Kansungwi Dixon
  28. Kapulula Kennedy Cristianno
  29. Kawalewale Yankho
  30. Kayira Paul
  31. Kondowe Vincent
  32. Kukada Christopher
  33. Kumfunda Justice Raphael
  34. Liwonde Samie
  35. Loizios Lovemore
  36. Lusewa Jack Daud
  37. M’bwana Haneef
  38. Mafupi Jafali
  39. Manjawira Morton
  40. Matandika Fanuel
  41. Matika John
  42. Matukuta Martin
  43. Mayaya Billy
  44. Mdala Kondwani
  45. Mhango Wongani
  46. Mitambo Vincent
  47. Mitembo Mcberth
  48. Mkwezalamba Maxwell
  49. Mmanga Stephano
  50. Moleni Frank
  51. Msokwa Chisomo Daniel
  52. Msukwa Ganizani
  53. Msukwa Sekani Mwamalange
  54. Munthali Julius
  55. Mwase Bruno
  56. Namkwenya Patrick
  57. Neba Albert
  58. Newiri Precious
  59. Ng’ambi Winfore
  60. Ngolola Esau
  61. Ngoma Thomson
  62. Nkhoma Rabson
  63. Nkwachi Kamanga
  64. Nyakamera John
  65. Nyambi Keith
  66. Nyamula Calvin
  67. Nyirenda Augustine
  68. Octavious Bakari
  69. Otala Danford
  70. Salimu Daniel
  71. Siballe Thokozani
  72. Sibande Lyson Goodwin
  73. Simwaka Julius
  74. Sindo Joshua
  75. Tamani Emmanuel
  76. Thelula Blessings

The shortlisted candidates must report to the Dean’s Secretary, Faculty of Law at Chancellor College by

7:30 am on Tuesday, 30th July 2019. ALL candidates MUST bring original certificates or formal notification of their MSCE (6 credits including English) or its equivalent, Diploma, Degree certificate, reference letter from employer and an identification document (National ID, Drivers’ Licence,

Passport).

Candidates will be required to undergo a verification exercise and candidates whose documentation does not confirm the information on the application form will not be allowed to sit for the assessment exercise. The assessment exercise for all shortlisted candidates will start at 8:30 am on Tuesday, 30th

July 2019.

The shortlisted candidates are advised to make their own arrangements for accommodation and transport.

The names of successful candidates will be released by mid- August 2019 in time for the start of semester one classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

REGISTRAR

CHANCELLOR COLLEGE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here