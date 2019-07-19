Social Commentator Lyson Sibande shortlisted for University of Malawi diploma in law assessment exercise: Check full list here

Arguably one of Malawi’s gifted social commentators, Lyson Goodwin Sibande, has been shortlisted to sit for the entrance assessment leading to enrollment as a Diploma in Law student at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

The shortlisted candidates, according to Chancellor College Registrar, are being requested to report to the Dean of Law’s Secretary at 7:30am on Tuesday, 30th July, 2019 and must bring original certificates for verification.

Lyson Sibande supplies the local media with insightful commentaries and we at Malawian Watchdog, wishes him the best on this journey to sharpen his argumentative skills by means of Diploma in Law studies he intends to pursue.

We have no doubt whatsoever that Mr Sibande will be enrolled.

Find below full list of those who have been shortlisted.

CHANCELLOR COLLEGE

FACULTY OF LAW

2019/2020 Enrolment into First Year of the Diploma in Law Programme

The Faculty of Law at Chancellor College has shortlisted the following candidates for an assessment exercise for the 2019/2020 Diploma in Law Programme enrolment:

Female

Charity Chimwala Chiankheni Emily Chikumbanje Alinafe Chilimba Teleza Chingota Esther Chioko Mirriam Chiphwanya Claire Chitsonga Alinafe Gwedeza Ellen Jere Elizabeth Tawonga Katumbi Nation Kazambwe Annizia Mnyenyembe Chimwemwe Msiska Mercy Mungoni Moyna Muwalo Tawonga Prisca Mwiba Mirriam Ndelemani Bakhita Ndiwate Rabecca Ngoleka Chavula Linda Nkhuwa Julia Tambala Taulai Thangalimodzi Taona

Male

Baluwa Christopher John Banda Jennard Banda Simon Jacob Banda Trust Kalima Chakwanira Precious Chanya Patrick Chanza M Ted Chigona Dennis Chimphepo Phillip Chimseu Gladson Chimwemwe Chipatangwe Gray Chipupi Mathews Chiramilamadzi Edgar Chirwa Zesco Chisi Future Chisoni Geoffrey Chisuse Edwin Chiwaya Vincent Chomo Baxter Dinala Stonard Jekemu Zacheus Jonas Mike Kachikwati Emmanuel Kachingwe Henry Kaduya Victor Davie Kalua Cosmas Pius Kansungwi Dixon Kapulula Kennedy Cristianno Kawalewale Yankho Kayira Paul Kondowe Vincent Kukada Christopher Kumfunda Justice Raphael Liwonde Samie Loizios Lovemore Lusewa Jack Daud M’bwana Haneef Mafupi Jafali Manjawira Morton Matandika Fanuel Matika John Matukuta Martin Mayaya Billy Mdala Kondwani Mhango Wongani Mitambo Vincent Mitembo Mcberth Mkwezalamba Maxwell Mmanga Stephano Moleni Frank Msokwa Chisomo Daniel Msukwa Ganizani Msukwa Sekani Mwamalange Munthali Julius Mwase Bruno Namkwenya Patrick Neba Albert Newiri Precious Ng’ambi Winfore Ngolola Esau Ngoma Thomson Nkhoma Rabson Nkwachi Kamanga Nyakamera John Nyambi Keith Nyamula Calvin Nyirenda Augustine Octavious Bakari Otala Danford Salimu Daniel Siballe Thokozani Sibande Lyson Goodwin Simwaka Julius Sindo Joshua Tamani Emmanuel Thelula Blessings

The shortlisted candidates must report to the Dean’s Secretary, Faculty of Law at Chancellor College by

7:30 am on Tuesday, 30th July 2019. ALL candidates MUST bring original certificates or formal notification of their MSCE (6 credits including English) or its equivalent, Diploma, Degree certificate, reference letter from employer and an identification document (National ID, Drivers’ Licence,

Passport).

Candidates will be required to undergo a verification exercise and candidates whose documentation does not confirm the information on the application form will not be allowed to sit for the assessment exercise. The assessment exercise for all shortlisted candidates will start at 8:30 am on Tuesday, 30th

July 2019.

The shortlisted candidates are advised to make their own arrangements for accommodation and transport.

The names of successful candidates will be released by mid- August 2019 in time for the start of semester one classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

REGISTRAR

CHANCELLOR COLLEGE