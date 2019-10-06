Small plane make emergency landing

A small plane made an emergency landing in a sugarcane field in Nchalo this morning, but no-one has been injured in the accident, Illovo Spokesperson Ireen Phalula has confirmed.

“A third party plane contracted by Illovo to do some work in the fields took off from Nchalo aerodrome around 6 this morning and two minutes into the flight the engine developed a problem. The pilot made an emergency landing which is standard procedure. There are no injuries and no significant damage to the plane,” Phalula said.

Phalula said civil aviation authorities were called immediately to investigate the accident.

“We are waiting for a report of the investigations. The plane was serviced this week and had undergone a number of test runs. We are very pleased that the pilot was not injured,” Phalula said.