Sidik Mia’s coming into government next year will be malawi’s blessing

MCP VP Sidik Mia is a well known cattle farmer and successful businessman. He owns and understands business so well. His is a hands-on experience not some theoretical fiddlefaddle.

His coming into government next year will benefit Malawian business people and industries so much. From the big corporate to the much abused SMEs.

His experience is what Malawi needs if we are to turn around the fortunes of our economy. His experience is what Malawi needs if it has to be competitive on the international stage.

Agriculture might be the backbone of our economy. But presently many challenges are plenty. From climate change to operational costs.

Malawi is a nation that produce a lot of graduates from its schools, colleges and universities yet very few jobs. If our future has to be secure this is the time to listen to successful business people. People who understands the challenges of doing business in Malawi. People who can provide a new insight and ideas of how to get Malawi work again.

One of such men is MCP VP Sidik Mia.