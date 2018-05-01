Sidik Mia trims Ndata Praise Team to size: I am a devout Muslim

LILONGWE—Business Magnate, Philanthropists and seasoned politician Sidik has trimmed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) praise singers now dubbed “Ndata Praise Team” into size for peddling amateurish propaganda against him.

Mia took the cadets head on in a facebook post which has gone viral on the social media. Social media gurus have since praised Mia for exposing the lies as perpetrated by DPP cadets though their state house controlled mouth pieces.

Here is the statement on his official facebook page.

“My Fellow Malawians,

Don’t listen to misguided people whose job is to create a storm out of teaspoon.

As I updated you few hours ago, I attended a fundraiser at Machinjiri’s Malawi Assemblies of God church in Blantyre yesterday.

By doing so, it doesn’t mean that I have joined Christianity as some misguided people on the social media are saying.

I didn’t eat Mgonero (Passover) as some people are trying hard to make you believe. I didn’t denounce my religion.

Former Head of State Bakili Muluzi was attending similar functions, he could even read Bible Scriptures. Pastors would even pray for him. Did it make him a Christian? Is he a Christian now? Did anyone ever raise any eyebrow?

And when the same thing happens to Sidik Mia, then he has joined Christianity; then he was eating ‘Mgonero’ and all sorts of stuff?

The Pastor at Machinjiri church said we should pray for you and you expected me to say, “No Pastor, don’t pray for me because I am Muslim?” C’mon good people!

When we organize National Prayers as a country; both Christians and Muslims pray at such functions. Do our Christian brothers and sisters say don’t pray for us because you are a Muslim? Have you ever heard that?

Conversely, when Pastors, Bishops, etc pray in such functions; do we as Muslims say don’t pray for us because we are Muslims? Do we march out in protest? Do our Christian brothers and sisters also march out in protest?

When we sing the national anthem, both of us Muslims as well Christians; to which God do we make that prayer to? Is it not the same God our creator? Do we not proudly sing it side by side?

Let’s stop creating a mountain out of a molehill. I am a devout Muslim and so I shall remain.

May God Bless our Land of Malawi

Sidik Mia

MCP Member