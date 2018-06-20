Sidik Mia promises more jobs as DPP continues abusing young people: ‘Moving Malawi forward with MCP’

BLANTYRE—As Malawi leader President Peter Mutharika continues abusing the youths in the country, political heavyweight Sidik Mia, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President, has promised that his party will shake up things when elected to govern in 2019 for effective in service delivery and job creation is on the top priority.

He said this when he distributed MCP clothes to students who study close to MCP offices at Chichiri in Blantyre on Monday.

Mia said Malawians were tired of the current leadership which he accused of “failing to put in place favourable policies for the youth.”

He said once voted into power in 2019, MCP commit to creating million jobs over five years “to ensure our people, particularly our youth, can secure and maintain good jobs that enable them to enjoy a decent life.”

Mia added: “We will concentrate investments in the sectors that are growth-oriented and job creating.”

The elections scheduled for May 21, 2019, will see Malawians electing a president, members of parliament and local councilors.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, the poll will be held under the theme “Consolidating Malawi Democracy through the Ballot.”

Malawi’s influential Catholic bishops have called for a “new era,” saying the country needs a “change of direction” to reverse the situation.

“We mean a total change in the way of doing things other than business as usual,” the bishops said in an April 29 pastoral letter.

Meanwhile, DPP top officials have asked Peter Mutharika to pave way for the youths saying the president is too old to run the country’s affairs.

Among the top officials agitating for leadership change in the DPP are Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi and Lewis Ngalande.

Masangwi was the first person to push for Mutharika’s candidature in 2011, in an apparent move to push the then Vice President Joyce Banda away from the government mantle.