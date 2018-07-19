Sidik Mia on state of preparedness meetings warms up Lunzu district governors

BLANTYRE—Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia yesterday met the party’s district governors in Vera Chelewani’s Blantyre North West Constituency for ‘a one-two, one-two testing-testing meetings,’ gauging the preparedness of the leaders, ahead of the 2019 watershed elections.

The party governors were drawn from the main body of the party, the women wing as well as the youth wing. Lunzu was the venue and the leaders turn up in their large numbers to hear from their workaholic Veep.

Mia, who is leaving no stone unturned in their quest of liberating the country from this corrupt gang masquerading as leaders, arrived to a thunderous welcome with the party leaders chanting songs of assurance that the country’s mother party is once again poised to liberate the motherland from these plunderers.

In his address, Mia said he came to monitor the state of preparedness by the party’s leadership in the constituency ahead of the 2019 elections period.

He assured the governors that there is no one capable of bailing Malawi from the current mess of corruption, nepotism, tribalism, cronyism and indecisive leadership apart from the charismatic and eloquent MCP President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Mia lamented the myriad problems facing the country, chief among them being the high unemployment rate among the youth.

The MCP’s second in command, who is widely seen to be Chakwera’s running mate in 2019, said MCP under his President “stands ready to create a better Malawi for all.”

The district governors assured the Veep that they will work round the clock to give Dr Chakwera the required votes and more importantly to usher their ‘darling’ shadow Member of Parliament, Vera Flamingo Chelewani, into parliament.

After the speeches, Mia dressed all the governors in the much sought party cloth (Zitenje) and t-shirts where they have emblazoned Chakwera and Mia’s images. Chakwera and Mia’s pictures on the MCP t-shirt perhaps is an indication that it is a forgone conclusion that Chakwera, just like he did with his Veep in 2014, will partner with his current Veep Mia, in the 2019 elections.