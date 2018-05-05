Sidik Mia interacts with his Muslim brothers & sisters in Malombe

MALAWIAN WATCHDOG–After courting controversy last week, workaholic Sidik Mia, a potential running mate of President Chakwera in the 2019 elections, interacted with people in the villages around Malombe yesterday. The area is predominantly a Muslim area.
What is striking in his interaction with the people is the connection, bonding and indeed good chemistry between him and the people.
“We hold him in high esteem here because he is naturally a good man,” said a woman at Kuntonda village in Malombe.
“With him as Vice President, we hope our concerns and welfare as Muslims will be taken care of,” another woman chipped in.
Mia, full of energy and stamina, has boosted the odds of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to take over government in 2019.
Mia, a devout Muslim himself, a business tycoon and a philanthropist, does not only help Muslims but also Christians and Malawians like him because of his kind and angelic heart.
[…] Aggregator2 – May 5, 2018 2 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter var td_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth; if ( […]