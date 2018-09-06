Shocker! Njovuyalema loses MCP primary election to Edward Chileka Banda: 470 to 320 votes

LILONGWE MAPUYU SOUTH—Veteran Politician Joseph Njovuyalema who has been member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mapuyu South Constituency for over two decades representing the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been defeated by youthful human rights and political activist Edward Chileka Banda.

In an election which has just been concluded while a go, Chileka Banda got 470 votes to Njovu Yalema’s 320 votes. Mrs Kathumba got 50 voted.

Since the primary elections started in the might MCP, this has been the first upset to see a seasoned politician been trounced in the primary election.

Njovuyalema has also not been in good terms with the party leadership and his defeat could possibly be celebrated by some party gurus as good riddance of the veteran politician of John Tembo ilk.