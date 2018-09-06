Home Lifestyle Shocker! Njovuyalema loses MCP primary election to Edward Chileka Banda: 470 to...

Shocker! Njovuyalema loses MCP primary election to Edward Chileka Banda: 470 to 320 votes

By
Malawian Watchdog
-
1514
1
SHARE
Njovuyalema; has been defeated in MCP Primary elections by Edward Chileka Banda

LILONGWE MAPUYU SOUTH—Veteran Politician Joseph Njovuyalema who has been member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mapuyu South Constituency for over two decades representing the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been defeated by youthful human rights and political activist Edward Chileka Banda.

In an election which has just been concluded while a go, Chileka Banda got 470 votes to Njovu Yalema’s 320 votes. Mrs Kathumba got 50 voted.

Since the primary elections started in the might MCP, this has been the first upset to see a seasoned politician been trounced in the primary election.

Edward Chileka Banda; the likely MP for Lilongwe Mapuyu South in 2019

Njovuyalema has also not been in good terms with the party leadership and his defeat could possibly be celebrated by some party gurus as good riddance of the veteran politician  of John Tembo ilk.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here