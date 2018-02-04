Self-deception as Malawi ruling DPP ferries supporters from Lomwe belt to Nchalo for rally

NCHALO, CHIKWAWA (Malawian Watchdog)—The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is in self-deception mode as they ferried supporters from the stronghold of the party—the Lomwe Belt—to Nchalo in Chikwawa where Peter Mutharika was addressing a political rally today.Our inside source say that the idea behind ferrying DPP supporters from such far away districts as Phalombe, Mulanje, Chiradzulo and Thyolo was to create an ‘artificial’ massive crowd so as to downplay the Sidik Mia factor.

“Let’s face it, the lower-shire is now for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and we in the DPP knew that it would be difficult to get good crowd without using this strategy,” said our source.

Nevertheless, the strategy spectacularly failed to produce results as People in the Shire Valley stayed indoors in honour of political godfather Sidik Mia.

Mia, the undisputed political heavyweight of the Lowershire has completely changed the political terrain in the country hence DPP panicking in trying to contain his ever-growing influences.

DPP’s rally today was mainly patronised by children as well as policemen, an embarrassment to Peter Mutharika.